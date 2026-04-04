New Artemis II moon image includes part of the moon never before observed by human eyes

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

(CNN) — Awe-inspiring new photos captured by the Artemis II astronauts showcase the moon and the interior of the Orion spacecraft, offering a glimpse into their lives in space as they close in on another historic milestone.

One image highlighting the moon even captured a portion of the Orientale basin, which marks a first for human eyes, according to NASA. Only robotic imagers have witnessed this lunar region. The shadowed crater, which is 600 miles (965 kilometers) wide, represents a key transition region between the near and far sides of the moon.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch said the crew’s first views of the lunar far side, which permanently faces away from Earth and has rarely been seen, have been “absolutely spectacular.”

“Something about you senses, ‘That is not the moon that I’m used to seeing,’” Koch said.

Images taken from inside the Orion capsule have shifted from solely highlighting the glowing spectacle of Earth as seen from a cosmic perspective to refocusing on the moon as the mission draws closer to the silvery orb.

The crew is more than halfway to the moon, according to NASA, and the highly anticipated lunar flyby will occur on Monday.

The astronauts said the moon continues to appear larger through Orion’s windows as their journey continues.

The Artemis II images of Earth have been equally stunning, showcasing perspectives of our planet that haven’t been seen by human eyes since astronauts last left Earth orbit during the Apollo era.

The crew has also appeared live on camera throughout NASA’s continuing broadcast of the mission, allowing candid glimpses of their life in space.

In this new verdantly illuminated photo, the majority of the Orion spacecraft’s lights are turned off to avoid glare on the windows, allowing Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen to look outside and enjoy the view.

And much like during the Artemis I mission in 2022, Artemis II’s journey will include multiple selfie opportunities. The Orion spacecraft’s solar array wings are equipped with cameras that can capture high-resolution selfies, including ones with the moon or Earth.

This image was taken during a routine external inspection of Orion using its cameras on the second day — while also providing a unique perspective of the capsule in the space environment.

The-CNN-Wire

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