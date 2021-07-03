Girl is 5th child shot in St. Louis City in 24 hours

CNN - Regional

By KMOV Staff

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 7-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in north St. Louis City Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of W. Evans, which is in the Vandeventer neighborhood, just after 5:30 p.m. The child was inside her home when shots were fired outside. One bullet entered the home, and the child suffered a graze wound to her arm, and was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The 7-year-old is the fifth child shot in St. Louis City in a little more than 24 hours.

