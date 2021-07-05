Naked person hit by vehicle

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Masse

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — One person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

It happened around 9:30 in the area of Union Street.

Police say that an unclothed person had jumped out into traffic just as an oncoming vehicle was approaching the area.

Investigators believe the person was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The person remains at an area hospital and is in stable condition at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

At this time, charges have not been filed against the driver or the person struck by the vehicle.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

