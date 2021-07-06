16-Year-Old Boy Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in North Philadelphia Monday. It happened at the intersection of 33rd and Oxford Streets just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say the teen was in the driver’s seat of a car when another car pulled up and gunshots rang out. The 16-year-old was shot once in the head. He is currently in extremely critical condition at the hospital.

A 15-year-old boy in the passenger seat was shot once in the right foot and is in stable condition, according to police.

A third teenager in the back seat was not injured.

“The older young folks in the neighborhood are supposed to be taking care of these younger kids. They’re supposed to be looking out for them. This is just senseless and it seems like the same story almost every day, just a different corner, different block,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

No arrests have been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.