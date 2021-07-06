Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies of fentanyl toxicity in Carnegie

CNN - Regional

By Nick Matoney

Click here for updates on this story

CARNEGIE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A father is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other offenses after his 4-year-old son died of fentanyl toxicity following an incident in Carnegie.

Van Marcus Redding, 36, of Hulton Street in Carnegie, faces a preliminary hearing on July 9.

The alleged incident happened May 7.

According to a criminal complaint, Redding’s son, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office as Avant Redding, of Braddock, died at St. Clair Hospital after he was taken there on May 7.

When police later went to Van Marcus Redding’s home in Carnegie, they found medical marijuana Xanax pills and a white powder that was later determined to contain fentanyl.

The medical examiner’s office said that Avant Redding died of fentanyl toxicity and that the manner of death was accidental.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.