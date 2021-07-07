City leaders to commemorate 100 years of Frederick Douglass Park

CNN - Regional

By Aleah Hordges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks and Recreation is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Frederick Douglass Park beginning Wednesday morning and throughout the week.

The centennial celebration is presented by Citizens Energy Group. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, U.S. Congressman Andre Carson, representatives from the Indianapolis Parks Alliance and many others will commemorate Frederick Douglass Park on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The park was founded on July 7, 1921 and has been a safe haven for families in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

There will be food pantries, fitness classes, a pool party and sports clinics in celebration of its milestone. Details will also be revealed of Frederick Douglass Park’s master plan.

