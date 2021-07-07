Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott announces congressional run against U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott announced Wednesday that she’s running for Congress.

Scott plans to challenge 8-term Congressman John Yarmuth in next year’s Democratic primary for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

“We have the opportunity to change the face of politics from Kentucky serving in DC,” Scott said.

That seat represents most of Jefferson County.

Scott, a three-term member of the Kentucky State House of Representative, made headlines last year when she was arrested while protesting the death of Breonna Taylor.

Those charges against her were later dismissed.

She announced her campaign during a live Zoom event at 8:30 a.m.

Scott currently serves in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the 41st district. She’s served in the House since 2017.

In 2016, Scott defeated a 34-year incumbent to become the first Black woman in nearly 20 years to serve in the state legislature.

