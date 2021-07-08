Cops arrest man for allegedly sodomizing, infecting teen with HIV

CNN - Regional

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A man has been arrested for raping a teen and knowingly giving the victim HIV.

Jerome Anderson, 57, is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and recklessly infecting another with HIV.

According to police, on July 2, Anderson persuaded the victim into his car in St. Louis City.

The victim is 18-years-old with a developmental disability and is incapable of consenting. Anderson drove the teen to the Velda City area where he sexually assaulted the victim by putting his penis into the victim’s mouth and anus.

Anderson is fully aware of his HIV-positive status, police said. He is a registered sex offender and has multiple charges of statutory sodomy dating back to 2004.

