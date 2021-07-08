Wisconsin Humane Society seeks fosters after taking in 55 cats from home, with more expected

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Wisconsin Humane Society put out a plea for assistance Wednesday, July 7, after taking in a group of 55 cats from a single household, with more likely on the way.

They say the cats were surrendered, and at least 25 more are expected from the same home in the coming days. Many of the cats will require medical attention and are severely undersocialized.

There are several ways in which you can help — through foster care, donations and adoption.

The humane society says they’ve taken in more than 400 cats in the past two weeks alone, and foster homes are needed now more than ever to maintain space at the shelter.

