IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday is National Day of Prayer. It's a day with deep roots in American history.

We spoke with some local people about how prayer helps them and why.

"It centers me," Jim Mason said. "It helps me deal with problems. It helps me connect with people. And today is really nice because it unites everybody in the world."

Some people might want to pray but are not sure how. Reverend McVicker shared her advice on how to pray to deity.

"Just talk to talk to God like you would a good friend. And I like to start with giving thanks for the blessings of life," Reverend McVicker said.

National Day of Prayer is a major piece of our country's history. This call to pray was first made in 1775 when continental congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom to form our nation.

In 1952, President Truman signed a joint resolution by Congress to make the day recognized annually.

President Biden released the following: