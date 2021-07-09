Police: 4-year-old in critical condition after falling from 4th floor window at Westwood apartment

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured after falling out of a window at a Westwood apartment building.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of East Tower Drive just before 6 p.m.

Police said the child fell from a 4th floor apartment window.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment, where she remains in critical condition.

A witness at the scene said she was watching television in her first floor apartment when she heard a loud thud. Her daughter happened to be outside already and saw it all.

“She saw the baby fall out the window. She fell from the 4th floor,” said Jeannie Callahan. “I couldn’t imagine seeing a baby fall from the 4th floor. So we were trying to calm the baby down and keep her still while my daughter was calling 911. Well she already had 911 on the line by the time I had got out there.”

Police are still investigating.

