Police urge residents to avoid downtown Meriden due to severe flooding

By KAITLYN NAPLES

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Meriden police are urging residents to avoid the downtown part of the city due to flooding.

The department posted a series of photos on Facebook that show severe flooding in multiple downtown locations.

“At this time the heavy rain has seemed to stop and we are hopeful that the water levels will begin to recede,” the post said.

They added that city workers from multiple departments are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“The safety of our City’s residents is always our primary concern. Thank you for your cooperation as we work to get the flooding issues under control,” the post added.

