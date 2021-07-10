A.J. McCarron gives kids shopping spree of lifetime

CNN - Regional

By LACEY BEASLEY

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Former University of Alabama quarterback and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback A.J. McCarron gave back to his hometown in a big way.

McCarron’s 6th annual football camp kicks off Saturday, July 10 at Mobile Christian School, and to gear up, he gave 15 kids the shopping spree of a lifetime.

“Today, we teamed up though with Academy and were able to pick 15 winners of a random drawing,” said McCarron. “They got an $150 shopping spree. It was awesome just to see their faces and to see them surprised. It’s a blessing to be able to give back.”

With the help of firefighters and law enforcement, the kids went around the store filling up their carts.

“It was a great experience,” said Officer Nathaniel McCarty. “My shopper was Julian, and he was great. He knew exactly what he wanted, and he went straight to it. It was just fun.”

Parents were thrilled to see their kids to happy to meet McCarron, and one mom said this opportunity had her over the moon.

“It’s heart warming,” said Crystal Ezell. “It’s very special. It makes me feel so good to see my kids happy, and it means a lot for A.J. to do something like this. The kids are just having a blast, and it makes momma really happy.”

From getting footballs autographed to taking pictures with McCarron, kids walked out today excited and ready for their first day of camp.

“It’s about having fun,” said McCarron. “You want to be able to learn, but these kids want to get out, have fun, run around, and fall on the ground, so I’m excited.”

McCarron said he is expecting about 700 kids at camp. Even though online registration is full, he said on-site registration is still open.

The camp is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mobile Christian school on Saturday, July 10. Kids from ages 5 through 18, boys or girls, and of any skill set are welcome.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.