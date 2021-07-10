Couple ambushed, robbed at gas station in northeast Portland

CNN - Regional

By SARAH HURWITZ

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A Northeast Portland woman says she was ambushed and robbed at a gas station off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Fremont this week.

Julie Jedlanek says she and her husband pulled into the Chevron at that intersection where she says there wasn’t anyone in the parking lot. She says her husband went into the store. As soon as she parked Jedlanek says three cars pulled in immediately blocking her car.

She says once her husband came out they tried to leave, but as she backed up another car pulled behind her. She ended up backing into that car. Jedlanek says that’s when she and several of those people got into an argument.

“I knew it was bogus, and so I got out of the car and she got out of the car proceeded to start yelling at me about hitting her car and what not,” Jedlanek said. “In the midst of all that a gentleman one of the gentlemen came over and he’s like offered a compromise and said hey you know we just fix all of this how bout’ $100.”

She says she gave the man $100 but then another person started arguing with her claiming she’d paid the wrong person. She says her husband then got out of the car to help during the argument and in the midst of that she says someone took her wallet that was inside her car.

After that Jedlanek says everyone drove off from the gas station. Portland Police say if you know anything regarding this case contact the bureau. While out near the gas station Friday, FOX 12 saw a sign posted at the gas station saying it’s working with police to eliminate panhandling and loitering.

