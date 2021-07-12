$50K reward offered as search continues for driver who killed 4-year-old girl

CNN - Regional

By KABC Staff

HARBOR CITY, Los Angeles (KABC) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Harbor City that killed a 4-year-old girl.

Jayda Sanchez, her 5-year-old brother and their father were leaving a park Friday night when a driver in front of them made an illegal U-turn in the 26000 block of South Vermont Avenue.

The father swerved to avoid a collision, causing the truck to rollover multiple times and crash into a light pole. Jayda died instantly. Her brother and father remained hospitalized Monday morning.

The children’s mother, Adriana Rodriguez, on Saturday visited a memorial of candles and balloons set up near the crash scene.

She said she can’t believe her baby girl is gone. Born premature, she fought to survive only to have her young life cut short by a suspect who left her to die in the streets.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the other vehicle is still at large and a description of the fleeing vehicle was not immediately available.

“You know it was you, just come forward. You have to do the right thing. Give her justice,” Rodriguez said.

