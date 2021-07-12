Couple convicted for assault of teen employee who asked them to wear masks

CNN - Regional

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Bronx, New York, couple charged in the August 2020 assault of a teenage employee at Sesame Place has been found guilty by a Bucks County jury after a four-day trial.

Troy McCoy, 40, was convicted of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Shakerra Bonds, 32, was convicted of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The assault took place on Aug. 9, 2020, at the theme park in Langhorne. Investigators said the couple attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee after the teen asked them to wear a face mask.

According to investigators, McCoy became irate and began yelling at the teen employee after being asked to wear a mask while waiting in line for a ride. The teen walked away in an attempt to avoid a confrontation.

The teen employee later came across McCoy and Bonds again at another ride, and when McCoy got off the ride, investigators said he told the teen that he would teach them a lesson. That is when investigators said McCoy and Bonds struck the victim in the face. The employee lost consciousness and McCoy proceeded to hit him.

Investigators said witnesses described the assault as a “sucker punch.”

The victim suffered several injuries, including a broken jaw.

McCoy’s bail was revoked while Bonds was held on $250,000 bail, 10%, after the conviction.

