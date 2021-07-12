Witnesses react after delivery truck strikes, kills toddler

CNN - Regional

By Tiffany Chan

BOSTON (WBZ) — A makeshift memorial is growing in a Chelsea neighborhood where a 19-month-old boy was struck and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.

A portion of Bellingham Street was blocked by crime scene tape after witnesses told WBZ-TV a car rolled over the child’s head.

“The woman was shaking her baby and just sat there on the ground. And she was rocking back and forth and I saw all the blood so I got a towel, came downstairs,” said Robin Kelley, who lives steps from where the accident happened.

Neighbors heard the mother’s heart-wrenching cries for help as she was desperately trying to save her son.

Kelley tried to administer CPR before paramedics arrived.

“People are saying the little boy went in the street and got stuck under the tire, it rolled right over him,” Kelley said.

The boy suffered a severe head injury, according to Chelsea Police. First responders rendered first aid on the sidewalk as bystanders tried to comfort his family.

“It was very horrifying. I’ve lived on this street for six to seven years. I just feel sorry for his parents,” said neighbor Paul Ford.

Witnesses told WBZ-TV that the driver, a 45-year-old woman, did stop and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

“She stayed in the car, didn’t come out. The police talked to her, fire department talked to her. You can see her crying in her car. She was very nervous,” said Kelley.

The 19-month-old was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, but did not survive.

Neighbors tell us Bellingham Street is notorious for speeding and with two playgrounds nearby, they hope this tragedy will spark change.

“All these houses here, they all have little kids in them. Like I said, this street is like a racetrack and something needs to happen,” said Ford. “People see things happen firsthand today – hopefully it sends a message.”

Chelsea Police are investigating this accident to determine whether speed played a factor in this fatal accident.

