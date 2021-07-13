Pickup Truck Sought In Fatal Collision Involving Manhole Cover In Panorama City

CNN - Regional

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police need help Monday to find the driver of the truck that hit a manhole cover in the middle of a Panorama City street as someone underneath was trying to lift it, killing that person.

The collision happened Saturday at about 10:25 a.m. on Parthenia Street in Panorama City.

Video of the collision shows the manhole cover was ajar just before a white pickup truck going westbound drove over it. The truck’s right wheels rolled over the cover, which can weigh more than 250 pounds, and sent it flying into the street. Police say the man who had been trying to lift it fell back down the manhole and died from his injuries.

The man was identified only as being in his 20s. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The LAPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of the truck, identified only as a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. It was last seen going westbound on Parthenia Street.

Manholes are used for city services to access underground maintenance tunnels and covers should not be disturbed or moved due to their weight and potential for serious injury or death, the LAPD said.

Anyone with information about the truck or the collision can contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818) 644-8116.

