Woman from Hawaii hits jackpot worth nearly $650K in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A woman from Hawaii visiting the “Ninth Island” kicked off her weekend by winning a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the woman hit a $650,000 jackpot while playing the Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Inferno slot game at Fremont Hotel and Casino.

The guest, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Inferno at approximately 10:25 a.m. Thursday when she hit the progressive jackpot totaling $646,090 after betting $15, according to Boyd Gaming.

The company notes that this marks the second progressive jackpot to hit on a Buffalo Inferno slot game at Fremont in less than a year. In Sept. 2020, another guest from Hawaii won a nearly $790,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno slot game.

The Buffalo Inferno progressive jackpot at Fremont has reset at $500,000, according to Boyd Gaming.

