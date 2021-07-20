2-year-old seriously injured after being struck in North County hit-and-run

CNN - Regional

By NICOLE SANDERS

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH ST LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County Police are searching for a driver who struck a child in early July.

According to police, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Criterion and Broadlawns Lane in Spanish Lake around 6:30 p.m. on July 5. The driver sped off before police arrived.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Limited details about the suspect’s vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.