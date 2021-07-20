Community mourns the deaths of 2 teens that drowned in Farmington River

CNN - Regional

By AYAH GALAL, ROB POLANSKY

PLAINVILLE, Connecticut (WFSB) — Loved ones are remembering the lives of two teenagers that drowned in the Farmington River.

Lucas Brewer, 15, and 17-year-old Anthony Nagore went swimming in the river on Thursday.

Officials recovered their bodies Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the office of the chief medical examiner ruled that both teens had drowned accidentally.

Support for those who knew the teens is being offered at Plainville High School, where Brewer was a student.

The school district has been offering counseling services in-person and over the phone for students as they remember Brewer.

The search for the two teenagers came to an end after four days of extensive efforts.

“Everybody’s hurt,” said Stephanie Dube, a friend. “We wanted it to be a different outcome, but we’re glad they can be at peace.”

Tuesday morning, friends and family remembered the lives of Brewer of Plainville and Nagore, who was from out of state.

Officials said the two went swimming in the Farmington River and when they didn’t return home, family members alerted authorities.

Recent storms made the Farmington River dangerously fast. Those conditions, combined with thunderstorms over the weekend, made search efforts more challenging.

“The water level is probably six or seven times higher than it normally would be this time of year,” said Capt. Keith Williams, state Environmental Conservation Police. “It is very dangerous to be out there.”

Monday afternoon, the bodies of the teens were recovered just north of the Route 4 bridge over Route 179, about a mile from where investigators believed the teens were swimming.

A GoFundMe page was created for the family of Brewer. As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, it raised more than $2,000.

In the meantime, officials sought to remind people that water levels across the state are dangerously high and anyone using the water should be extremely cautious.

