Kentucky teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escape from detention center

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Kentucky teenager accused of killing his mother and sister has been caught by authorities after he escaped from a detention facility over the weekend.

Luke Craig, 16, escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lexington Sunday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

The teen was arrested Monday night at a Kroger in Versailles.

Craig was charged with the September murders of 33-year-old Tefani Noe and 12 -year-old Brooke Goggin in Anderson County. WLKY Chopper HD flew over as the teen was arrested last year on the Watterson Expressway, here in Jefferson County, after a multicounty chase.

According to CBS affiliate WKYT-TV in Lexington, Craig was found in the tree-line behind the Kroger on Monday. Versailles police initially took him into custody before he was transferred into the possession of KSP.

Craig is now facing charges of second-degree escape. He is back in custody at the detention center.

Officials said they are still investigating how Craig escaped.

