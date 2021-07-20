Tree crashes down onto home, splitting it in two

CNN - Regional

By TRASON BRAGG

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — It’s the local tragedy everyone in the neighborhood had to come by and see for themselves.

Neighbors told CBS46 a huge tree came crashing down, splitting a home in the 800 block of Peyton Avenue in two just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“God is good because nobody got hurt. You can replace the house but you can’t replace that body,” Vicki Delgado said.

Vicki Delgado told CBS46 she’s friends with both the owner of the property and the tenant who was sleeping inside the home when it was demolished.

“She was lucky to be alive. She said when the tree fell, wasn’t nobody was in there but her,” Delgado explained.

Amazingly, she was unharmed. She walked out of the home without a scratch. That lucky survivor only spoke to CBS46. She asked not to be identified, but said she was traumatized. She was sleeping just feet from where the tree sliced through the home.

The tree also crashed down on powerlines, cutting power in the neighborhood temporarily.

