Winston-Salem firefighters rescue person who went over a bridge
By Web Staff
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Winston-Salem firefighters rescued a person who went over the interstate overnight.
In video shared by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, crews hoisted a person up to Interstate 40 west, near Peters Creek Parkway.
Multiple rescue units were called to the scene in response to a wreck.
No information has been shared about how the person went over the interstate or their condition.
