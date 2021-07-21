Police investigating shooting, two dead at scene

CNN - Regional

By Sylvia Rose

MISHAWAKA, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday evening.

At 10:53 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Burdette Street, after receiving a phone call from that address saying a person had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities could not get a response from anyone inside a home where a suspected shooter was.

Mishawaka police then called in St. Joseph County Metro SWAT.

After several failed attempts at negotiations, police went inside the home and found two dead men who were both suffering from gunshot wounds, reports said.

The men, 29-year-old Joseph Banks, and 23-year-old Trevor Danneffel, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit was on the scene, but has left to start conducting interviews.

Delaware Street in Mishawaka has been completely blocked off, as well as portions of Burdette Street.

First responders were on the scene until around 3 a.m.

As of right now, County Metro Homicide is not pursuing any suspects, and there is no concern for public safety.

