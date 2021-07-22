Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:47 PM

Brevard Zoo releases Pearl the sea turle in Satellite Beach

<i>Brevard Zoo</i><br/>Pearl the sea turtle has been released back to the ocean in Satellite Beach
Brevard Zoo
Brevard Zoo
Pearl the sea turtle has been released back to the ocean in Satellite Beach

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SATELLITE BEACH, Florida (WESH) — It was a bittersweet day for workers at the Brevard Zoo.

After four months of rehab, the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center released Pearl, a juvenile green sea turtle, back into the ocean.

Pearl was nursed back to health after being brought to the zoo in March, sick with shell inflammation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content