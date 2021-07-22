Socorro puppy found burned with hot liquid

CNN - Regional

By Victoria Shupryt

SOCORRO, New Mexico (KOAT) — A puppy was found severely burned or boiled with hot liquid at Sedillo Park in Socorro.

According to the Socorro Police Department, the puppy was found July 6 and their injuries were so severe, the dog had to be euthanized.

Socorro police are investigating the felony animal abuse case and asking for the public’s help with any information. No one has been arrested yet.

If you have any information about the burned pup, to call Socorro Police at 575-835-1883.

