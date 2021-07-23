Good Samaritan risks life to save baby in kidnapping

CNN - Regional

By REBECCA CARDENAS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville man came face to face with an armed carjacker in attempt to stop him from kidnapping a baby.

“We were stopped at the light, and in a flash this car came blasting by me on the right into the intersection, and then I heard the crash.” Michael Crowne was on his way home from dropping off his grandson Tuesday, when a stolen, speeding car hit an SUV head on in the Antioch intersection in front of him. He ran to their aid.

“I heard this other commotion. This lady screaming about a baby.”

The driver of the stolen car that crashed, was trying to steal another SUV, with a 10-month-old baby in the back seat.

“When I heard the baby, I just reacted. I just ran and said ‘I’m going to stop this,’” Crowne explained. He sprang into action, jumping into the SUV behind the suspect, later identified as Cody Eakes. “He jumped in the driver’s seat and I just jumped in his lap,” Crowne recalled Wednesday from his hospital bed in Skyline Hospital. “I was trying to hold the gear shift from putting it in drive and taking off.”

Crowne was unsuccessful and Eakes took off with the baby in the car. “The car dragged me for a little bit until I fell out.” Crowne said several more Good Samaritans came to his aid then until EMTs arrived.

Police eventually caught up with and arrested Eakes, and the baby was reunited with his parents safely. Wednesday, Crowne was recovering well from surgery, relieved.

“I’m just glad everything’s OK, and I hope they’re getting through this ok.”

