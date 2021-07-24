Crews searching for 4-year-old swept away by flooding near Safford, Arizona

CNN - Regional

By PETER VALENCIA

Click here for updates on this story

PIMA, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Multiple crews are responding to the Cottonwood Wash Bridge where a 4-year-old girl was in a car that reportedly was swept away during a flash flood Thursday night.

Graham County Dispatch officials confirmed to Arizona’s Family on Friday that a search and rescue team has been called to the Cottonwood Wash area in Pima, Arizona, which is 10 miles outside of Safford. First responders told the Gila Herald that the child went missing just before a Flash Flood Warning was issued in the area.

Monsoon storms ravaged the state late Thursday night, leaving several communities with flooding, power outages, and other damage. About 30,000 lightning strikes between Gila and Maricopa counties were reported, according to the National Weather Service.

Pima police, Safford police, along with volunteers and an ambulance helicopter are also assisting in the search, according to the Gila Herald. No other information has been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.