Authorities allege man left body in car for hours before driving to hospital

By Peter Valencia

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO) — A Scottsdale man is accused of leaving a body in his car for several hours before driving the victim to the hospital.

Court documents say that 39-year-old Daniel Irl Kermmoade arrived at an emergency room on July 21 with a man’s body in the front passenger seat. Arriving officers say the man had been dead for several hours before arriving at the hospital.

Kermmoade initially told investigators that when he came out of his apartment in the afternoon, he found a man unresponsive inside his car and that is when he drove him to the hospital. However, court paperwork reveals that Kermmoade shared a different story.

Kermmoade told police that on the night of July 20, he went to a gas station in Phoenix where he approached a man to ask for “blues” — a known slang term for fentanyl. Authorities say both men began using the drugs in the car before heading over to the apartment complex. That’s where Kermmoade agreed to let the victim stay in his car to sleep overnight.

The following morning, Kermmoade woke up and checked on the victim and noticed he was having trouble breathing and was unresponsive. At that point, Kermmoade drove past a hospital and to a Fry’s grocery store to try to get Narcan — a drug used to block the effects of opioids. However, the grocery store was not open at the time so he returned to his apartment.

Investigators say Kermmoade told them that he stayed at his apartment for several hours before returning to check on the man at around 1 p.m. when he noticed the man was dead. That’s when Kermmoade drove him to the hospital where the victim was pronounced deceased.

Documents show that Kermmoade has been arrested on accusations of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and submitting a false report to police.

