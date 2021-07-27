Former Buncombe deputy, wife accused of locking doors, nailing windows in child abuse case

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A former Buncombe County deputy and his wife are accused of locking away children as young as 2 in rooms and nailing windows shut, denying them access to food and water.

Matthew Lund and his wife, Aimee Lund, currently face multiple misdemeanor charges related to child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, four children identified only by their initials were kept in a place where they were denied access to food, water, and restrooms. The documents say Matthew and Aimee are accused of locking doors and nailing windows shut.

The children’s ages were listed as 2, 4, 7, and 13.

Matthew Lund was a deputy with the Buncombe County’s Sheriff’s Office since March 2013. The department said he was terminated on July 23, 2021, after the abuse charges were announced.

Lund was previously employed by Hendersonville Police Department but was terminated there in 2012 after a controversial officer-involved non-fatal shooting in the Green Meadows community of Hendersonville.

