Lee’s Summit police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for 66-year-old man

By ZOE BROWN

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KCTV) — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a 66-year-old man who went missing while following his wife to a hospital in Lee’s Summit.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department issued the advisory after Gregory Kent Jordison was following his wife to Saint Luke’s East at 11:30 a.m. today, missed the turn, and has not been heard from since.

The hospital is located at 100 NE Saint Luke’s Blvd.

He was driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Sonic with Missouri license plate “RG7 H8C.” He was last seen going south on NE Douglas Road.

The authorities say he has dementia and diabetes.

Jordinson has been described as a white man who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has green eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

If you find Jordinson, you are asked to immediately call 911 or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-1711.

