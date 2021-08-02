Child seriously injured after falling out of third-story apartment window

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) — A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday morning after falling out of a third-story window at a Gresham apartment complex.

Emergency crews were called out to the Columbia Trails apartment complex, located at 1112 Northwest 15th Street, at about 6:38 a.m. Gresham Fire said a family had a window open in their third-story apartment for fresh air when the boy fell through the screen and landed on bark dust below. The boy was conscious and breathing after the fall. Gresham Fire said he was taken to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gresham Fire would like to remind people that child safety locks should be in place to keep windows from opening more than four inches. According to the National Safety Council, more than 3,300 kids are injured each year from falling out of windows. For resources related to window safety, visit stopat4.com.

