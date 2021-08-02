Officials searching for escaped inmate from Milwaukee minimum-security correctional center

CNN - Regional

By CBS 58 Newsroom

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old inmate who escaped from the minimum-security Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional Center in Milwaukee overnight Sunday, Aug. 2.

Officials say Dontrell Washington is a Black male standing 5’10” tall, weighing 149 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Milwaukee Police Department are involved.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Washington should immediately contact law enforcement.

