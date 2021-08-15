Eminem’s child comes out as non-binary

CNN - Regional

By Brooke Taylor, CTVNews.ca writer

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary.

In a TikTok video, the 19-year-old revealed their journey and asked friends, family and fans to call them Stevie.

The video starts with the text “watch me become more comfortable with myself,” before showing pictures of their transition.

The photos pass by with their previous name and pronouns, followed by photos featuring new looks with the text “Stevie – she/they,” and with more recent pictures with the text “Stevie – all pronouns.”

Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005, after he got back together with their mother, Kim Scott. Scott is the mother of the rapper’s biological daughter, Hailie.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.