Police: Man killed makes Atlanta’s 100th homicide this year

By Iyani Hughes

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon. His death makes the 100th homicide in the city of Atlanta this year, police said.

The incident happened at 803 Magnolia Way NW around 3:55 p.m.

Officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died as a result of his wounds.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

