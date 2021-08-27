The Blank Slate Monument unveiled at The King Center

CNN - Regional

By Trason Bragg

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Friday Dr. Bernice King along side sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo unveiled his work “ The Blank Slate Monument” at the historic king center. According to it’s creator it’s a 7-foot tall 700 pound sculpture that is a tribute to African American History in the face of the confederacy.

The monument has an interactive component that allows observes to share their thoughts and words on social issues like racism and police brutality.

Officials at the King Center say the monument will be on display daily from 10 am to 5 pm until at least until September 5th, as it continues it’s “Hope For New America Tour.”

