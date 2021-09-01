12-year-old St. Louis boy among first responders, people honored for their heroic actions

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — A heroic 12-year-old who saved his baby brother’s life was one of the youngest honorees to be bestowed a medal by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

On Wednesday, Parson awarded 15 first responders and seven civilians, including 12-year-old Jayden Groves, who sprang into action without hesitation during emergencies in 2020. On Aug. 8, 2020, Groves was at a family gathering at Hyde Park in North City when his 22-month-old brother, Jasiah, wandered off. Realizing that he like to play in water, Jayden searched by a nearby pond where he found the child floating face down. Officials said Jayden jumped into the pond and pulled the unconscious boy out.

“As a relative began providing CPR, Jayden raced to the nearby St. Louis Fire Department Engine House No. 8, which he had visited many times in the past. He pounded on the front door,” Parson’s office wrote.

Paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital where he made a full recovery.

“We are inspired by the actions of these 22 outstanding Missourians. They acted selflessly, putting the safety of others and protecting the public good above concern for their own wellbeing,” Parson said. “We appreciate and honor these first responders and civilians for their courageous actions that ended threats and saved lives during extremely challenging emergencies.”

