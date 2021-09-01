Man suspected in double murder remains on the run

CNN - Regional

WILSON, North Carolina (WTVD) — The search for a suspected murderer in Wilson County moved into its second day on Wednesday.

Investigators are trying to track down Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43. He was last seen on Otter Creek Road in Edgecombe County driving a 2000s model, champagne-colored GMC Yukon with black rims.

Horne, whose last known home is located on South Fountain Road in Macclesfield, has active warrants for two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators said he is responsible for shooting four people, two of whom died.

The first shooting connected to Horne happened on London Church Road in Wilson on Tuesday. There, deputies found a man dead and two women with gunshot wounds.

That’s when investigators developed Horne as a suspect. They heard he had been seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a black Buick with a woman and an 8-month-old.

That Buick was later found in Edgecombe County near Cedar Creek Lane and Otter Creek Road. The female passenger was dead; the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Timothy Horne, 40, of Macclesfield, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection with the two murders and two attempted murders allegedly committed by Adrian Horne on Aug. 31.

Police have not elaborated on Timothy’s relation to Adrian.

According to warrants, Timothy picked up Adrian and gave him a ride after Adrian abandoned a car with one of the murder victims inside.

The Highway Patrol is assisting Edgecombe and Wilson deputies in the search for Adrian. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (252) 237-2118.

