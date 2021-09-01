Mother of three young children killed in UTV crash

CNN - Regional

By Emily Andersen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A Davenport mother of three has died after a UTV crash in rural Scott County, according to a police report.

Abigail Katherine Platt, 25, was a passenger in a black Polaris RZR being driven Saturday through a grass field by her boyfriend, Keegan Loveless, 25. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Loveless was going about 30 mph when he took a sharp turn. One of the tires came off its rim, which dug into the ground and flipped the vehicle, injuring Platt.

She was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead. Loveless drove himself to Genesis East to be treated for minor injuries. He told police that neither he nor Platt were wearing seat belts or helmets.

Loveless and Platt have three children, ages 6, 2 and 3 months, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up by Loveless’s mother on behalf of the family. The fundraiser has raised $48,492 in the two days since it was created.

“(Keegan) was recently off work unpaid due to Covid, and now has to try to pick up the pieces and deal with the expenses of life and burying his best friend and mother of his children,” Loveless’s mom, Jennifer Maas, writes on the GoFundMe page. “I don’t know how long he will need off work to process this loss before he is is mentally able to return to work after holding his soul mate as he lost her. But the bills of everyday life and raising 3 small children don’t stop, just because their world was turned upside down.”

