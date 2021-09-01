Vigil unites families affected by overdoses

CNN - Regional

By Kendall Keys, Anna Muckenfuss

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — Death by overdose numbers across the US are continuing to add up.

It happened to Terry Hanley’s 27-year-old son, Zachary in 2013.

“It’s happening. It may not have to you or someone you know, but it will. Because unfortunately it’s just not getting controlled like we’re hoping,” said Hanley, the president of For a Better Tomorrow. “In 2020, we lost over 92,000 people to overdoses. That’s a lot of people. You’re talking almost 189 people a day.”

The death of his son inspired Hanley to touch other lives, to try to keep another family from needlessly going through such a deeply personal loss.

He’s the president of a Midland based nonprofit that helps people struggling with addiction and recovering substance abusers.

“To help others that are hurting, get them help, helping family members, parents. Giving them information as far as where to get help. That’s my motivation is being able to help people,” Hanley said.

Aug. 31 is a heavy day for Hanley. International Overdose Awareness Day is a somber reminder of the battle that took his son from him.

Tuesday, a group gathered in a candlelight vigil remember lives lost to substance use disorder.

“It’s an important thing for families to be able to come out here and know they’re not alone. Their children and their family members are remembered. When you light that candle, that’s what you think of,” Hanley said.

Hanley said he’ll continue his crusade against overdoses for as long as it takes.

“I’ll keep doing this until they tell us there’s no more overdoses. And I live for that day, I hope. I will keep fighting for those in recovery and the people that need recovery as long as I have to,” Hanley said.

