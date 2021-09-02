Police: Driver crashes into patrol vehicle, injures officer at crime scene

CNN - Regional

By Peter Valencia

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Police are investigating after an officer was injured on the scene of a shooting investigation in west Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says it happened when officers responded to shots fired around 1 a.m. near 39th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Authorities say a car drove around several patrol vehicles and into the crime scene. Officers asked the driver to stop and back up. Williams said the driver backed up toward officers, then drove forward toward another group of officers. The car hit a patrol vehicle and an officer. The driver left the scene and has not been found. Police have not released a description of the car or the driver.

Williams said the injured officer was taken to the hospital and has been released.

It’s not clear if the driver might have been connected to the original shooting call. Williams did not release any information about that incident but did say officers made an arrest.

