Small plane en route to NC Outer Banks crashes into building

By Jessica Patrick

FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WRAL) — A small plane en route to Manteo in North Carolina’s Outer Banks crashed into a building shortly after takeoff.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, four people were on board the Cessna Citation 560X business jet, which left the Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, Conn., at 9:50 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Dare County Regional Airport at 11:56 a.m.

“We heard a boom and felt the ground shake [and] power struggling to come back on. It was just obvious that it was not a transformer blowing up, it was something more,” said witness Shawn Guiney. A guy named Jim came back and said a planed crashed. We all went outside [and] dark, thick smoke was billowing up into the sky from the building.”

The plane crashed into a building on Hyde Road in Farmington, Conn.

“The boom … we definitely knew something went on, and then we heard people running outside the building,” said witness Matt Accaprio. “We saw smoke coming from the clouds in the back and we knew, basically, something happened and got news updates of a plane crashing into the building.”

There was no information on injuries, but fire trucks and smoke could be seen at the site of the crash.

A local reporter said the scene was active at 11:45 a.m. and several roads were closed in the area.

