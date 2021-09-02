Tennessee residents receive assistance in recovery effort

CNN - Regional

By Tosin Fakile

WAVERLY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officials in Humphreys County said about 2-1/2 inches of rain fell overnight on Monday and the Tennessee National Guard on Tuesday checked creek beds and bridges to assess water levels.

The rain hampered clean-up efforts in Humphreys County as many people are still trying to figure out their next steps. Officials said cleanup efforts will resume Wednesday.

Huge piles of debris are still visible along many Waverly streets, but even thought clean-up is on pause on Tuesday, federal organizations and other groups are still working to provide assistance.

Rickey Larkin drove back to Waverly on Tuesday from an Airbnb his family helped him get for a few days. Larkin, like many others, lost everything in the flood. He had lived in his apartment for 12 years.

“We were in about up to here on the water inside the apartment and we just prayed that the water would go down some,” Larkin said outside the temporary shelter at Waverly Church of Christ. “My sister and her husband, they came and loaned us a car and everything cause we lost everything.”

Larkin has been trying to figure out temporary housing for himself and his wife and getting financial assistance to be able to do that.

“It’s just a long process to go through, and there’s a lot of other people who had it worse than me,” Larkin said.

Larkin said he had applied for assistance through FEMA.

“I talked to them today and, like I said, there’s a lot to process, and they told me to come back Friday and talk to them and they’ll know about what they’ll be able to do to help us,” he said.

Thankfully he didn’t have to wait until Friday for some financial relief.

“The Red Cross gave us $515. I thank them for that,” Larkin said. “Because of them we were able to get a motel until FEMA can help us figure out what we’re going to do.”

Humphreys County officials said FEMA, SBA and Red Cross representatives are set up at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 109 N. Church St. in Waverly.

FEMA hours are Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.

SBA hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

“Everybody has been great. We just have to be patient,” Larkin said.

People who have any type of loss need to register with FEMA. Humphreys County residents can register for FEMA assistance online and by calling 1-800-621-3362.

News4 asked a FEMA representative how long it takes to get financial assistance when people qualify.

FEMA’s Darrell Havisch said it’s a quick turnaround. He said if people do direct deposit, which is the best way to do it, they could get the money in a few days.

Havisch said FEMA has approved more than $2 million so far in the process of helping Waverly residents.

Grey Collier, a spokesman for Humphreys County, said more than $56,000 cash has been distributed to residents through Monday. She said several funds are taking applications from families to receive money. Applications are available at Waverly City Hall, Apex Bank and the United Way office.

Officials with United Way said it will begin distributing checks on Wednesday. The agency has received 256 requests for funds.

