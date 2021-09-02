Video captures chaos as gunfire erupts in neighborhood near Cy Creek HS

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Willey

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) — Multiple gunshots echoed through a northwest Harris County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon and a home security camera captured the chaos in the moments before.

The video shows what appears to be at least two dozen teens out of their cars. Some were yelling, a few were running, and then five gunshots followed.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just after 3:30 p.m. to Mills Garden Drive and Perry Road, which is in the Willowbrook area.

Cypress Creek High School is right next door to the neighborhood, and dismissal time is at 2:50 p.m.

A neighbor posted the video and granted ABC13 permission to use it. Another resident shared a different video showing a teen girl on his doorstep crying in pain.

Cy-Fair ISD told ABC13 it was aware of the incident that happened off-campus and “[The Cy-Fair Police Department] and HCSO are investigating.”

The sheriff’s office said they had no reports of injuries.

Residents told ABC13 they are concerned about the violence that ended up in their neighborhood.

