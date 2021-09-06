2 adults, 2 children dead from gunshot wounds in SW Houston house fire

CNN - Regional

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A house fire call in a southwest Houston neighborhood led to the discovery of the bodies of two adults and two children with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Houston firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 7500 block of Imogene Street near Braeburn Valley Drive and Bissonnet Street near Sharpstown High School around 8:10 a.m. Sunday. They extinguished a fire at the home when they found the bodies inside, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

The victims, a man and woman in their 50s and a boy and girl ages 10 to 13 years old, were not immediately identified.

Finner said investigators believe the incident was related to domestic violence and the person responsible was on the run.

“I don’t feel it’s a random event. There was no forced entry,” Finner said.

While the fire call came in just after 8 a.m. Sunday, it wasn’t clear when exactly the four were killed.

No information was released related to a suspect in the incident, and Finner said he’s relying on investigators to follow leads to find them.

“If they’re looking, they know who they are,” Finner said in regards to the suspect.

