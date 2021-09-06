Son stabs woman’s boyfriend to stop alleged assault

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man is in custody after his girlfriend’s son stabbed him to stop an alleged assault.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, Atlanta Police responded to a person stabbed call at 3049 Middleton Road NW. When police arrived, a woman on scene said she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Aaron Brinson, 27.

During the altercation, police say the woman’s son intervened and stabbed Brinson in the shoulder in an attempt to stop the alleged assault.

Brinson, who suffered a cut to the shoulder, was taken into custody and taken to Grady Detention Center.

