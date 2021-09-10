Sheriff: 1-year-old girl found dead in vehicle was left there for hours

CNN - Regional

By Shelley Childers and Steven Romo

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A 1-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally left in a hot car all day, investigators say.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to 8100 Barnes Ridge Lane in the Alief area in southwest Harris County Thursday night.

Investigators said the family told them a mother of three young children – ages five, three and one – took the two older children to a nearby day care to drop them off.

For some reason, the 1-year-old was left in her seat.

Deputies said the mother returned home and it wasn’t until she went to pick up the other two children Thursday afternoon that she realized that the youngest child was never even dropped off.

A day care worker went with the mother back to their home where the little girl was found in the back seat of the car.

Deputies said her body was on the floorboard. She was pronounced dead on the scene Thursday night.

Deputies told ABC13 the district attorney’s office will determine if the mother will face charges immediately or if the case will go to a grand jury.

Texas leads the nation in hot car deaths.

There is technology in newer-model cars that can help prevent tragic accidents. Some vehicles can display a warning when you turn off the car, reminding you to check the back seat.

Look in your vehicle’s settings for the “rear seat reminder” option.

GPS apps like Waze also offer a reminder as an option in the settings.

Here are three things parents can do to make sure they don’t forget a child in the backseat:

1. Put an item in the back seat – phone, wallet or jacket 2. Visual reminder in the front seat – child’s toy, pacifier 3. Keep vehicle locked at home and keys out of reach

