Clever girl: Sheriff’s office shares photo of ‘T-Rex capture’ on social media

By Kari Barrows

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain residents can sleep easy tonight now that an escaped Tyrannosaurus rex has been captured — that’s what the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office posted online Saturday.

The lighthearted Facebook post, written out in the form of an official press release, shows a deputy ‘apprehending’ someone in a T-Rex suit at Jackson Park.

“International Genetic Technologies, Inc. (InGen) has accepted responsibility for the escape of the Tyrannosaurus and will move it to an off-shore facility to better protect the citizens of Henderson County,” Saturday’s post reads.

The post has generated over a thousand reactions so far and hundreds of shares on Facebook.

