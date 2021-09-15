4,000+ Sacramento State students miss school’s COVID-19 vaccination proof deadline

CNN - Regional

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — More than 4,000 Sacramento State students have not met the school’s new COVID-19 vaccine certification deadline, officials say.

Monday was the deadline for students and employees to provide proof they have been vaccinated.

Like many colleges around California, Sac State implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the fall semester. Students and employees either need to show they have received one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, or show an appropriate medical or religious exemption.

Students who still plan on accessing campus but don’t have the vaccine will need to tested for COVID-19 weekly, officials say.

Officials didn’t have exact numbers as of Monday, but noted that they had sent emails to more than 4,000 students who didn’t meet the certification deadline.

With the school’s total enrollment typically hovering around 30,000, this means that around 13 percent of students didn’t make the deadline.

While Monday was the deadline, Sac State officials have said that students who have not certified their vaccination status – and miss their weekly testing, if they have an exemption – will be disenrolled from their in-person classes starting Sept. 27.

